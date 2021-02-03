'Ted Lasso' Nominated for Golden Globe Award for Best Comedy Series

The hit Apple TV+ show "Ted Lasso" received a Golden Globe Award nomination today for Best Comedy Series, with star Jason Sudeikis landing a nomination for "Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series" in the Musical or Comedy category, according to CNN.
Bill Murray also received a Golden Globe Award nomination for "Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture" for his role in the Apple TV+ film "On the Rocks," while Apple TV+ animated series "Wolfwalkers" landed a nomination for "Best Motion Picture" in the Animated category.

