The Golden Globe Awards are set for February 28 and Apple TV+ has four award nominations — two for "Ted Lasso."



'Ted Lasso' grabs two Golden Globe nominations

The nominations for the 77th Golden Globes have been announced and Apple TV+ has received two nods for "Ted Lasso," one for "On the Rocks," and one for "Wolfwalkers." The show will air on February 28th after being delayed due to the coronavirus.



