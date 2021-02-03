New features in macOS Big Sur 11.3: Safari customization options, enhanced support for iPhone/iPad apps on M1 Macs, and more

Apple recently released the developer beta for macOS Big Sur 11.3, and the new features helps enhance the Mac experience. The public beta will be available soon, followed by the release to the general public about a week or two after that.



Here’s a quick summary of the new features.



· In Safari, the sections of the Start Page can now be rearranged. There are new tools for developers, including new extension types and a new Web Speech API that allows for the creation of web pages with speech recognition.



· On Apple silicon Macs, you can now enlarge the window (when screen size permits) when running an iPadOS app. There is also a new preference pane for iPad and iPhone apps for adjusting keyboard commands for touch commands.



