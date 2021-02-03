macOS 11 Big Sur Public Beta now available: Here's how to install it

The next version of the Mac operating system, macOS 11 Big Sur, will be officially released this fall. But you can install and run Big Sur now by joining Apple’s Public Beta program.



Interested? Here’s what you need to know about the Public Beta.



*Sign up for the program and install the macOS Big Sur Public Beta*



Before you can install the new operating system, you must be enrolled in the Public Beta program. You can do this through Apple’s Public Beta program website. In the Get Started section of the website, click on the “enroll your Mac” link.



To read this article in full, please click here