Orchid review: The cryptocurrency VPN

One of the biggest trends right now is to put everything on the blockchain. It was just a matter of time, then, until a VPN service would pursue the siren song of decentralized public ledgers. That VPN’s name is Orchid from Orchid Labs and it has some serious development muscle behind it, including Jay Freeman, aka Saurik. Longtime iPhone users will remember Freeman as a leading voice in the iOS jailbreaking community and the developer of Cydia, the app store for jailbroken iOS devices.



Other co-founders include Dr. Steven Waterhouse, co-founder of Pantera Capital; Brian J. Fox, creator of the GNU Bash Shell; and Gustav Simonsson, a former core developer on Ethereum.



To read this article in full, please click here