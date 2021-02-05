CorelDraw Graphics Suite 2020 review: AI, collaboration tools are worth a look

Desktop illustration, design, and layout software CorelDraw is something of a stranger to many Mac users, and with good reason. Until a couple years ago, the application had been MIA on Apple systems, since version 11 debuted way back in 2001.



That changed with the arrival of CorelDraw Graphics Suite in early 2019. The suite includes image editor Corel Photo-Paint, making it a clear shot across the bow of not just longtime rival Adobe Illustrator, but also Photoshop’s dominance on macOS.



Now Canadian software dynamo Corel is back, delivering a supercharged update with new features powered by artificial intelligence, cloud-based collaborative review options, and overall improved performance. That’s not quite enough to break Adobe’s longtime stranglehold over the Mac creative community, but this is nonetheless a worthwhile upgrade.



