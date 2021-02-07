New price drops cut AirPods Pro to $189, AirPods 2 to $109 at Amazon
Published
Shoppers on the hunt for a last-minute Valentine's Day gift can save an additional $10 compared to last week's prices on Apple AirPods, with AirPods deals dipping to as low as $109 and savings up to $60 off.
*New AirPods deals at Amazon*
Delivering the year's best prices on Apple AirPods, Amazon has issued an *additional $10 in-cart discount* on both AirPods Pro and AirPods with Charging Case for a limited time.
Read more...