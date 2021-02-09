'Servant' producer M. Night Shyamalan to host Reddit AMA this week

M. Night Shyamalan, executive producer of Apple TV+ original "Servant," is slated to host a Reddit "Ask Me Anything" session on Thursday, Feb. 11, to discuss the show and the wider horror genre.



In his first ever Reddit AMA, Shyamalan will interact with fans in a real-time question-and-answer session scheduled for noon Eastern. True to its name, the AMA will allow fans and viewers to query the director about anything, though subject matter is expected to revolve around "Servant" and moviemaking, Apple says.Shyamalan has directed three of the show's episodes, including last week's which was the fourth of season two. He also serves as executive producer and has become the de facto public face of the production.



