Prepear revises logo to settle Apple trademark dispute

Prepear, which has been embroiled in a trademark dispute with Apple for nearly six months, on Tuesday said it settled the issue by changing the shape of a leaf in its logo.



Company co-founder and COO Russ Monson in a statement to iPhone in Canada said it had "amicably resolved its trademark issue with Apple." Monson said the company will "make a small change to our logo in the coming weeks," adding that Prepear is "happy" with the settlement terms.The remedy, it seems, is a slightly tweaked logo. Prepear has adjusted the shape of a leaf in its pear emblem to make it visually distinct from Apple's iconic mark. The developer will use the revised symbol in its logo and app icon.



