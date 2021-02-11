Google's reluctance to add privacy labels to Gmail, other apps might put users at risk

Google has taken so long to update its popular Gmail app for iOS that a new in-app warning informs users that the title is "out of date" and does not include the latest security features.



The search giant in early January said it would update its entire iOS app suite with new Apple-mandated privacy "nutrition" labels, but many titles under the company's umbrella have yet to be revised.As noted by MacRumors, Gmail is now warning users that the app does not include built-in safeguards and cautions against its use. The app was last updated more than two months ago on Dec. 1.



Read more...