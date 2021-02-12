UK buying 11,000 iPhone SE for government use in $5.7 million deal

The UK's Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is buying 11,000 iPhone SE handsets and support from IBM through reseller XMA.



The government phones are all 64GB iPhone SE (2020) models. The contract reportedly totals 4,181,628 GBP for 11,000 Apple handsets. Even with support, the sale comes in at about 5% less than retail that Apple sells each of the Touch ID phones for in the UK.



