Apple details how to use iPhone 12 Pro to capture amazing floral photos

Apple features leading floral design artist Nathan Underwood and his instructions on how to capture floral photos on iPhone 12 Pro.



Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max by Nathan Underwood. Floral arrangements by Kiana Underwood.

Nathan Underwood of floral design studio Tulapina says that the advanced camera system on the iPhone 12 Pro models help bring a fuller bloom to his floral photography. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have received many upgrades to enable better light capture and computational features.



