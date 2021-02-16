LastPass Limiting Free Accounts to Either Computer or Phone

Password management software LastPass is changing for free users, with the company today announcing that it no longer plans to provide free access on both computers and mobile devices. Instead, those using the free plan must choose a device type to use the service with.

Starting on March 16, 2021, those who do not pay for LastPass will need to decide if they want to use LastPass on mobile devices like the iPhone and iPad or on computers. Choosing ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ will disable access on laptops and desktop computers, and choosing computers will disable access on mobile devices.



To use LastPass on all devices, a LastPass Premium account is required. LastPass Premium is priced starting at $3 per month when billed annually. LastPass is offering a discount at the current time that brings the price down to $2.25 per month.



For free users, the first login on or after March 16 will set the active device type, and LastPass is providing three opportunities to switch preferred devices.



Along with the access change, as of May 17, 2021, email support will be limited to Premium and Families customers. LastPass free account holders will have access to the Support Center with self-help resources and access to the LastPass Community.



