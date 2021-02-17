News Corp, Google partner to provide content for Google News Showcase

News Corp, the owner of The Wall Street Journal, has partnered with Google to provide its journalism to the search giant's news endeavors in return for "significant payments."



Credit: Google

In a new three-year partnership, some of News Corp's publications will join the recently announced Google News Showcase — an endeavor that Google says is focused on creating and curating journalism. The publications will include The Wall Street Journal, The New York Post, U.K.-based newspaper The Times, and The Australian.



