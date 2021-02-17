Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max is the most popular 5G phone in the US

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the most popular 5G smartphone model in 49 out of 50 states in the U.S., and the iPhone 12 Pro is the most popular in the remaining state, new data shows.



Credit: Andrew O'Hara, AppleInsider

Research firm M Science and speed testing platform Ookla have released new information about 5G smartphone usage and sales numbers in the U.S. Although both companies worked from different data sets, they reached the same conclusion: the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the country's most popular 5G model. According to Ookla, the most popular smartphone in the remaining state — Vermont — is the iPhone 12 Pro. That device also ranks as the most popular in Washington, D.C.



