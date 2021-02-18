Apple partners with UHN on Apple Watch heart failure study

Researchers at Toronto's Ted Rogers Centre for Heart Research are looking into whether the Apple Watch can help with early identification of worsening heart failure.



In the study, researchers will use the data collected from participants wearing the Apple Watch to see if the onboard blood oxygen detectors and mobility metrics can provide early warning for worsening heart failure.According to the University Health Network (UHN), suitable patients from the heart function program at the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre will take part in a three-month active monitoring study with a two-year follow-up. Each patient will use an iPhone and an Apple Watch Series 6 to participate in the program. The study will investigate patients' ability to perform traditionally clinic-based assessments in the comfort of their own homes.



