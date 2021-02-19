Apple Maps Expands Turn-by-Turn Directions for United Arab Emirates

Apple has expanded its turn-by-turn navigation in Apple Maps for the United Arab Emirates. The app now offers more detailed directions for driving and walking, with options to book a ride through Uber also showing within the app.

Still missing for users in the UAE is public transit information, lane guidance and speed limits, although given that the addition of turn-by-turn directions is part of an ongoing improvement to ‌Apple Maps‌, these are likely to follow.



Rival Google Maps has been the de facto navigation app in the UAE for some time, thanks to its driving, walking, and public transport modes.



(Thanks, Alexey!)



