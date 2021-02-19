Review: Brydge 10.2 Max+ iPad keyboard an impressive balance of features and cost

Brydge's latest keyboard and trackpad for the 7th and 8th generation iPad is shipping soon, and we're impressed with what it brings to the table for the low price.



The new Brydge 10.2 Max+

While the Brydge 10.2 Max+ doesn't launch until late-March, we got our hands on the device early. It comes in a black finish and includes an OtterBox case and a backlit keyboard with an integrated multitouch trackpad. It is both different from Brydge's other offerings as well as very familiar.



