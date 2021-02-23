Apple Pay FAQ: Apple Pay is now available in Mexico

Apple Pay—the company’s flagship mobile payment platform—has grown at a breathtaking rate since its introduction in 2015. Apple Pay transactions continue to rise, and more banks, retailers, and countries continue to join. You can use Apple Pay to complete web transactions via Safari, too.



You can even use Apple Pay for peer-to-peer payment transactions—similar to Venmo and Square Cash—through an iOS 11 update that introduces Apple Pay Cash.



With all of these Apple Pay options, it’s high time you jump on the mobile payment bandwagon if you’re not there already. Read on to learn more about how Apple Pay works, how to get your iPhone, Apple Watch, and Mac ready for it, and most importantly, where you can go use it.



