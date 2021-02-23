Cast of Apple TV+ Series 'Ted Lasso' to Participate in Panel Discussion at PaleyFest

The Paley Center for Media today announced the full lineup of programming for its virtual PaleyFest LA 2021 television festival next month, including the Golden Globe-nominated Apple TV+ comedy series "Ted Lasso."

PaleyFest is described as featuring "conversations with the cast and creative teams from television's most acclaimed and most popular shows, providing fans with exclusive behind-the-scenes scoops and breaking news stories."



"I get to speak for the whole Ted Lasso team when I say thanks for including us at this year's PaleyFest," said Bill Lawrence, creator and executive producer of Ted Lasso. "We're so grateful to anyone who gave our show any of their time this year - it's cool to have the opportunity to let fans know that in person."



The initial slate of programming will be available to the public starting on March 30, with additional releases on March 31 and April 1 on the Paley Center's dedicated channel on Yahoo Entertainment. Citi cardmembers and The Paley Center for Media members will have early access to the programming starting March 26.



Ted Lasso's panel discussion will be released on April 1 at 7 a.m. Pacific Time, and will feature creator Bill Lawrence, lead actor Jason Sudeikis, and other cast members from the hit show, such as Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Brendan Hunt, Juno Temple, Nick Mohammed, Brett Goldstein, and Phil Dunster.



Sudeikis plays the title character Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. The show has received positive reviews, with many viewers finding solace in Lasso's unrelenting positivity amid the trying times of late.



Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus



