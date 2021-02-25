Insultingly, Facebook continues to try to convince users that privacy-violating targeted ads are good

Somewhere along the line, Facebook moved from being the preposterously insecure social media service, into a corporation whose people seem pretty insecure — which has been further demonstrated by the company on Thursday trying its latest attempt to convince people how privacy-breaking targeted advertisements are actually good for consumers.



Credit: Facebook

On Thursday, we are yet again seeing a Facebook blogging tirade where the company wants to be seen as our lone champion against — well, anything it can grab on to. If you can't be bothered to read this latest diatribe, the short version is that the company appears to believe that we need our online habits tracked in order to provide us with more ads, and we should be thankful that Facebook gives us that.



