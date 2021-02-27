Apple releases limited-edition Billie Eilish-themed gift card

Coinciding with the release of the Apple TV+ documentary "Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry," Apple is offering a limited-edition version of its gift card themed to represent the musical artist.



The Billie Eilish Limited Edition Apple Gift Card is listed in the online Apple Store alongside Apple's other designs. The new option is both the top listing and the default for the page, and is one of nine designs users can choose from.The Billie Eilish-themed Apple logo is green on a blue background, with gradients on each of the sides to give a form of glowing effect. The logo matches the aesthetic of the documentary's promotional images, as well as Eilish's signature green hair coloring.



