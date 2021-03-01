'iPhone 13' will bring ProMotion 120Hz display, foldable coming by 2023 says Kuo

As part of a three-year plan, Apple is bringing ProMotion and an improved camera to the "iPhone 13" — but a new iPhone SE won't come until 2022, and a folding iPhone isn't expected until 2023.



A new version of the iPhone SE will come out in the first half of 2022, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suspects. Writing as part of a specifications forecast seen by AppleInsider, Kuo offers new details about what to expect from the "iPhone 13" as well as further out models, including an updated iPhone SE and Apple's 2023 releases.The third-generation iPhone SE will apparently retain the design and specifications of the existing 4.7-inch model, but with considerable specification bumps. These include 5G support and a processor update, which could boost 5G replacement demand.



