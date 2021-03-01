All 270 US Apple Stores open for the first time since first pandemic-related closures
Published
Every Apple Store in the US has reopened to some extent for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced stores to close around the world in March 2020.
All US Apple Stores have reopened
Apple closed every Apple Store outside of Greater China on March 13, 2020 and has been opening and closing them since. Find out which Apple store is open or closed near you and what services are available by visiting our Apple Store tracker.
Read more...