Best Buy Health now offers Lively senior care services on Apple Watch

Best Buy's senior and eldercare technology brand, Best Buy Health, now allows users to call for help directly from Apple Watch.



Best Buy Health is expanding users' options to take advantage of their Lively Health & Safety Services, enabling users to use their Apple Watch to access all of Lively's services.Users will need to have an Apple Watch Series 4 or newer and subscribe to a Lively Health & Safety Plan. Users who agree to a two-year Preferred Health and Safety contract will get $200 off the purchase of an Apple Watch Series 6 or $150 off the purchase of a new Apple Watch SE through Best Buy.



