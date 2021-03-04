Five ways the iPad Pro could benefit from an M1-caliber processor

In case you haven't been paying attention to the rumors, a new iPad Pro might be mere weeks away. While it probably won't getting a new design, Apple could be bringing a slew of important changes, including a mini LED display for OLED-like colors and power efficiency, better cameras, and 5G support. But the real reason to spring for an upgrade might be the processor.



Of course, it's no surprise that the iPad Pro is in line for a faster processor. Even though it's been less than 12 months since it was updated, the iPad Pro is only the second-fastest tablet Apple makes behind the iPad Air. That puts the iPad Pro in the odd position of being slower and more expensive. A new processor will give the iPad Pro its rightful position at the top of the tablet class.



