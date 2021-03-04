Billie Eilish film 'global smash' hit for Apple TV+

Industry sources claim that the recent Billie Eilish documentary is the biggest hit Apple TV+ has yet had with young adult audiences around the world.



Billie Eilish in "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry" on Apple TV+.

"The World's a Little Blurry," the Apple TV+ documentary about musician Billie Eilish, is said to have drawn a record-breaking number of viewers to the service. Following its simultaneous premiere in over 100 countries on February 25, it has particularly attracted young adult viewers.



