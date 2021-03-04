Apple TV Channels FAQ: CBS All Access is now Paramount+

When Apple released iOS 12.3, it refreshed the TV app and added a feature called Apple TV Channels. Channels lets you subscribe to third-party streaming services like CBS All Access or HBO, right from within the TV app. You can watch that content in the TV app, served directly from Apple, without the need to install other apps.



Here’s everything you need to know about which services are available as Apple TV Channels, what they cost, and how they work.



*Updated 03/04/21:* CBS All Access became Paramount+ today, with a greatly expanded library of content. The channel still costs $9.99 a month, and CBS All Access subscribers automatically convert over. The CBS All Access + Showtime bundle is no longer offered, but current subscribers still have access to both until the subscription period ends.



