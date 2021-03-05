Learning to code, regardless of the path a child chooses to take, is crucial today. It is not just important in technology-related fields. Coding is vital in manufacturing, healthcare, farming...virtually any industry has a coding component. The question that remains should not be "why?" but "how?" How can I inspire my child to learn to code, when should I start, and what are the many benefits?Full Article
Why It's Essential Children Learn to Code
TechNewsWorld0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Prevent Child Abuse Utah - Home
KTVX ABC 4 Salt Lake City
Prevent Child Abuse Utah
You might like
More coverage
Child Serve - Golf Fore! the Kids
WOI
Child Serve - Golf Fore! the Kids
12pm-2021-01-15
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
Delving Into Functional Adult Literacy (FAL) – Analysis
Eurasia Review