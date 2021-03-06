Microsoft Exchange server hack affects over 30,000 US organizations

The Hafnium hacking group in China has allegedly hacked at least 30,000 organizations in the United States using Microsoft Exchange Server, with the group said to have increased its activity in the wake of the hack's initial reports.



On Wednesday, Microsoft disclosed evidence that "Hafnium," a Chinese hacking group, was attacking servers in the United States and around the world using Microsoft Exchange Server. Microsoft also released emergency security patches to plug four security holes affecting Exchange Server version 2013 to 2019, which were used by the group.By Saturday, hints of the extent of the hacking spree indicated it was wide-ranging and major in scale.



