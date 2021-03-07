'Boys State' deleted scene released during Oscar nomination period

A deleted scene from the Apple TV+ film "Boy's State" has been released, in what could be a bid to secure an Oscar nomination for the documentary.

Released in August 2020, the critically-acclaimed Apple TV+ film follows a number of high school boys participating in Texas' annual Boys State event. An exercise in teaching politics, the week-long event has students creating parties and platforms, then holding an election for a governor of the fictional state.In the minute-long deleted scene, released by Apple and published by Deadline, one of the subjects of the film is shown coaching his fellow participants ahead of the electoral contests.

