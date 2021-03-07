Win the Apple Watch International Women's Day challenge with a quick workout

Apple Watch owners can secure the International Women's Day challenge badge for 2021 by undertaking a 20-minute workout while wearing their wearable devices.

Originally announced as part of Apple's overall Women's History Month and International Women's Day celebration, Apple Watch owners started to receive notifications on their devices that this year's challenge is happening on Monday. For March 8, participants can secure the badge by undertaking Apple's simple challenge.According to the notification, the limited-edition award can be earned by working out for 20 minutes or more. The workout has to either be recorded in the Workout app, or in any app that adds workouts to the Health app.



