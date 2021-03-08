Screen Time: How to log out of an Apple ID account when Sign Out is unavailable

When trying to change the account or accounts associated with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac that has Screen Time enabled with a passcode—ostensibly for a child—you will find that the Sign Out option is grayed out. That’s true in System Preferences in macOS and individual apps, and in Settings > account name > Sign Out and Settings > Media & Purchases in iOS and iPadOS.



The simple solution can be a little difficult to find, because there’s no prompt or information about why it’s grayed out. It’s unavailable to prevent a device locked down by Screen Time restrictions from evading them by signing out of the associated Apple ID.



