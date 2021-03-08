Apple TV+ Announces Partnership With Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai

Apple today announced it has reached a multiyear TV+ programming partnership with Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai that will involve inspiring dramas, comedies, documentaries, animation, and children's series.

"I believe in the power of stories to bring families together, forge friendships, build movements, and inspire children to dream," said Malala Yousafzai. "And I couldn't ask for a better partner than Apple to help bring these stories to life. I'm grateful for the opportunity to support women, young people, writers, and artists in reflecting the world as they see it."



Malala is a Pakistani activist known for her best-selling memoir, "I Am Malala," which she published at age 16. She also founded the Malala Fund to advocate for every girl's right to safe, free, and quality education around the world. In 2018, Apple became the Malala Fund's first Laureate partner, supporting the organization's work in eight countries where girls face significant education challenges.



