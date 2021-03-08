Arlo Essentials, Soro app, Eve Systems and more, on HomeKit Insider

This week, on the HomeKit Insider podcast, Eve Systems has once again joined us on HomeKit Insider, with Tim Both talking in more detail regarding its most recent product launches.



HomeKit Insider: A new AppleInsider podcast

Before diving into the interview, we hit up the weekly news. A new app called Soro adds Shortcut control to Sonos products, including the ability to change the company's soundbars to night mode. Controller for HomeKit is now available on both Mac as well as Apple Watch.



