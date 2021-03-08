CarPlay FAQ: Everything you need to know about Apple’s automotive dashboard software

With very few exceptions, the navigation and entertainment software running on the dashboard touchscreens for modern cars is awful. Dated interface design, confusing layouts, and rarely-if-ever updated software and data.



Fortunately, Apple has a fix for that: CarPlay. It’s a built-in feature that turns your iPhone into the brains and interface for your car’s infotainment display, and it’s a huge step up from what you get in most cars.



Originally launched in 2014, CarPlay is now supported on a wide variety of vehicles. Here’s what you need to know about CarPlay, its supported devices and vehicles, and supported apps.



*How does CarPlay work?*



Using CarPlay on a supported car is easy. Just use your Lightning cable to plug your iPhone into the car’s USB port and select the CarPlay function on your car’s screen. The exact method of selecting CarPlay differs from one car to the next, but it’s usually fairly obvious.



To read this article in full, please click here