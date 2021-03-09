Apple TV+ secures first BAFTA nominations with 'Wolfwalkers,' 'Greyhound'

Apple TV+ is continuing its run of securing nominations for its content, with "Wolfwalkers" and "Greyhound" picking up nominations for the British Academy Film Awards.

The two films picked up a total of three BAFTA nominations on Tuesday. Animated film "Wolfwalkers" received its nomination for the Animated Film category, while naval epic "Greyhound" secured two nominations, covering Special Visual Effects and Sound."Wolfwalkers," from directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart, has received numerous best animated film nominations from critics groups, as well as one for the Golden Globes. It has also been nominated for 10 Annie Awards and was nominated by the Producers Guild of America for Best Animated Picture.



