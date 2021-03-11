Apple's Developer Tool Kit return process isn't going well for everybody

Developers worldwide say that parcel companies refuse to collect some Developer Transition Kits, but accept others, and at times demand their return from the wrong address.



For a company that can time a million deliveries across the world, Apple is proving peculiarly poor at arranging collections. According to developers, their packaged-up Developer Transition Kits are being refused for not having shipping labels — or they are accepted anyway.Repeatedly, developers are saying that if their DTK was collected, they have no proof that it was. And that Apple's instructions may include a collection date, but mostly suggest it will be sometime in the next couple of weeks.



