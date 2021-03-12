Nostalgia website MyHeritage has launched a new service that allows you to create lifelike animations of faces in still photos. The AI-powered service called Deep Nostalgia, launched last week, is free to try and is remarkably accurate in depicting how a person would look if captured on video. Their eyes blink, their head moves and their mouth forms a smile.Full Article
AI App Puts New Life in Old Photos
TechNewsWorld0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
New MyHeritage app uses artificial intelligence to give photos new life
In The Know Trending [AOL.com]
TikTok user @Guggin94 reconnected his parents with their parents through an app that uses artificial intelligence
-
Grammy Predictions: The Women Will Dominate, Again
The Wrap
-
Magnolia’s ‘Family Dinner': Watch Andrew Zimmern Join a New Orleans Family’s Adorable Backyard Parade (Exclusive Video)
The Wrap
-
MyHeritage's 'Deep Nostalgia' brings old family photos to life
Jerusalem Post
-
Teresita: The Spanish 10-year-old who became a missionary
CNA
You might like
More coverage
Online Dating: Super Effective, Or Just Superficial?
Eurasia Review
According to the Pew Research Center, 1 in 10 American adults have landed a long-term relationship from an online dating app, such..