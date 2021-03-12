Feds & researchers warn about ransomware attacks using Exchange vulnerability
Published
Microsoft, assorted security researchers, and the US Federal Government are all warning that assailants are actively exploiting zero-day vulnerabilities in Exchange email servers to deliver ransomware.
Credit: AppleInsider
Microsoft on Thursday said that it had detected a new family of ransomware dubbed, DoejoCrypt.A or DearCry, being delivered via Exchange vulnerabilities. The attacks are using the same four vulnerabilities that were previously linked to Chinese-backed hacking group Hafnium. When chained together, the vulnerabilities allow an attacker to take full control of a compromised system.
Read more...