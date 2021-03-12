Subscription mobile gaming service GameClub last fall announced plans to begin porting PC and console titles to iPhones and iPads, and this week, popular PC games "Tokyo 42" and "Ancestors Legacy" are now available to play through GameClub.

Tokyo 42 is an isometric open-world shooter where players are thrust into a micro version of Tokyo rife with deadly assassins, shady corporate politics, and corruption. Players will use parkour skills to assassinate high-profile targets, with multiple difficulty levels available.



Ancestors Legacy: Vikings is a strategy game that tasks players with taking control of a Viking army to defeat foes, gather resources, and pillage towns. There are two separate campaigns to play, each with hours of gameplay available. Tactics and quick thinking are required, with players able to take advantage of terrain, flank foes, upset enemy morale, and take advantage of cover for surprise attacks.

Tokyo 42 and Ancestors Legacy are both available through GameClub, a subscription mobile gaming service. GameClub is available to try for 30 days free, and after that, it costs $4.99 per month. GameClub has no ads, no hidden fees, and no in-app purchases.



GameClub focuses on bringing classic iOS games back to life, and with a subscription, you can play tons of hit games like Pix'n Love Rush, The Secret of Bryce Manor, Aralon: Sword and Shadow, Super Crate Box, and tons more.



GameClub has been working hard to port PC games as well, and in addition to Tokyo 42 and Ancestors Legacy, Chook & Sosig: Walk the Plank is also available.

This article, "PC Games 'Tokyo 42' and 'Ancestors Legacy' Now Available on iOS Through GameClub" first appeared on MacRumors.com



