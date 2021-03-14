Oman's Clubhouse block could be censorship attempt

The blocking of audio-based social app Clubhouse in Oman on Sunday is claimed by a regulator to be a permit issue, but critics fear it may be an attempt to censor the iOS app's users.



Clubhouse was blocked on Sunday, preventing users from being able to access the service within the country. Users experienced error messages when they tried to use the app to find or create new rooms for conversations, which they shared on Twitter.The Omani Telecommunications Regulatory Authority confirmed to Reuters there was a ban in place, due to a "lack of proper authorization." The regulator said "similar communications applications must obtain a permit from the authority" in order to operate.



