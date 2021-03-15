Practical Deep Learning (No Starch Press)

As its subtitle states, this is a Python-Based Introduction which is aimed at developers curious about machine learning but who don't know where to start. Ron Kneusel focuses on the subfield of machine learning known as deep learning and explains core concept to provide the foundation to start building your own models. After an introduction to Python, the author moves through key topics like how to build a good training dataset, work with the scikit-learn and Keras libraries, and evaluate your models’ performance.







