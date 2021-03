Apple TV+ hit "Wolfwalkers" is nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars, while "Greyhound" is in the running for Best Sound.

Wolfwalkers on Apple TV+

Following its recent successful showing at the BAFTA nominations, Apple TV+ has now seen its first-ever Oscars nods. The streaming service has seen one nomination each for two of its most popular titles, "Wolfwalkers," and "Greyhound."



