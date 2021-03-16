Google following Apple, cutting Google Play commission fee to 15%

Google is following Apple's lead in cutting app store commission by introducing a 15% commission fee schedule for Google Play transactions that is similar to the App Store Small Business Program.



The standard 30% commission paid for purchases in the Google Play Store will be reduced down to 15%, Google announced on Tuesday. The change, which will commence on July 1, will apply to the first $1 million in revenue generated using the Play store's payment mechanism each year.After the developer passes the $1 million in revenue milestone for the year, the fee will return to its usual 30% level, TechCrunch reports. Once the year is up, the fee will again reduce down to 15%, until the developer again passes $1 million in app sales and in-app purchases.



