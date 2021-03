Apple TV has added Anthony Boyle to co-star in the upcoming mini-series "Masters of the Air," a sequel to HBO's award-winning "Band of Brothers."

Boyle will play Major Crosby in the upcoming Apple TV+ series "Masters of the Air"

Boyle will reportedly play the lead role of Major Crosby. The actor previously appeared in HBO's "Plot Against America," the biopic "Tolkien," and the Apple TV+ series "Tetris."



Read more...