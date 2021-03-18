Apple nailed the transition to M1 Apple Silicon. Why are so many Mac developers blowing it?
Apple's transition away from Intel processors to Apple Silicon for the Mac has, so far, been a stellar success, earning rave reviews even from the harshest of critics and skeptics. And yet some major Mac software makers have dropped the ball. What's going on?
*Baby steps*
In AppleInsider's previous "State of Apple Silicon" update published in early February, we noted that half of the most popular Mac apps still rely on Rosetta 2 to run on the M1 processor.
