What is Roblox? - everything you need to know about the latest craze

Released in 2006, Roblox grew from obscurity into a gaming juggernaut, culminating in a multi-billion-dollar public stock offering. Here's what you need to know about the game.



Roblox has seen fast growth during the pandemic

Roblox is a video game and creation platform available on most mobile devices, consoles, and PCs. Players choose from experiences built by developers and can use in-app purchases for in-game content and other perks.



Read more...