Renesas chip foundry fire could harm Apple's supply chain

A fire at chipmaker Renesas could have a considerable impact on semiconductor supplies around the world, with it potentially causing some supply chain issues for Apple alongside major car producers.



The 300nm production line at Renesas' Naka facility

A chip facility in Naka city near Tokyo, Japan caught fire on Friday. The fire, within one of the clean rooms at the plant, halted production of 300mm wafers, as well as damaging 2 percent of the equipment at the facility.



Read more...