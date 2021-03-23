Microsoft in acquisition talks with Discord worth over $10B

Gaming-centric messaging service Discord could be picked up by Microsoft, with the tech giant said to be in talks to buy the service in a deal potentially worth more than $10 billion.

Discord is believed to be courting talks with potential suitors to buy the entire business, as it attempts to find ways to grow in size. While a sale may be an obvious route, Discord is also seemingly considering going public, with the company trying to decide which route to take.Likened to Slack for gaming, Discord is a text, voice, and video-based app that runs on multiple platforms, including iPhone and Mac among others. It is highly used in gaming circles, with more than 140 million monthly active users.

